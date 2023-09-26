Rep. Schiff calls on Biden Administration to assist with medical airlifts for those affected by Stepanakert blast

Congressman Adam Schiff says his office is closely monitoring the developing situation in Artsakh.

“The reports of hundreds injured by an explosion are deeply alarming. I’m calling on the Biden Administration to direct immediate humanitarian aid and to assist with medical airlifts for those affected,” Rep. Schiff said in a post on X.

“President Aliyev must allow the free flow of aid without conditions or restrictions,” he said.

About 300 people were taken to hospital with injuries after a huge blast a a fuel depot near Stepanakert-Askeran highway. Seven have been confirmed dead, 13 bodies are unidentified, many are still missing.