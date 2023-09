28 120 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh have arrived in Armenia

As of September 26, 8:00 pm, 28 120 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh arrived in Armenia, the government reports.

The registration of 20 800 people has been completed, the needs assessment of 7 320 is still in process.

The Government provides accommodation to all those, who have no place to live.

A total of 3 253 persons have been accommodated so far, 1 305 have been provided residence in Syunik, 700 in Vayots Dzor, 268 in Tavush and 147 in Armavir Provinces.