Humanitarian issues discussed as representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan hold second meeting

With the mediation of the Russian side, on September 25, representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan met in Ivanyan, at the place of permanent deployment of the Russian peacekeepers.



A number of humanitarian issues were discussed, including search for the missing and dead, the retrieval of bodies.

The need for restoration of natural gas supply, uninterrupted work of the energy system and water supply sector were emphasized.



The representatives of Artsakh attached importance to the transfer of the wounded, pregnant women, children and citizens in need of urgent medical assistance to the specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia.



The parties reached an agreement on the issue and outlined the agenda of the next meeting.