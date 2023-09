Over 150 tons of humanitarian cargo transported to Artsakh via Goris-Stepanakert highway

About 150 tons of humanitarian cargo (flour, salt, oil, yeast) was delivered to Artsakh by the Russian peacekeeping mission along the Goris-Stepanakert highway.

Another 65 tons of flour was transported to Artsakh via the Goris-Stepanakert highway by the International Committee of the Red Cross.