On the sidelines of 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The interlocutors discussed the overall situation in the South Caucasus and the consequences of Azerbaijan’s ontinuous aggression against Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh.

Min8ster Mirzoyan stressed that international access, including UN and its agencies are vital to prevent atrocities in Nagorno Karabakh.