Russian peacekeepers mediate talks on withdrawal of troops and return of citizens to their homes – Artsakh InfoCenter

Negotiations are underway with the Azerbaijani side through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers to organize the withdrawal of troops and ensure the return of citizens evacuated as a result of military aggression to their homes, Artsakh’s InfoCenter reports.
At the same time, the procedure of citizens entering and leaving Artsakh is also being discussed.
