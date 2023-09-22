SocietyTop

Russian peacekeepers mediate talks on withdrawal of troops and return of citizens to their homes – Artsakh InfoCenter

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 22, 2023, 15:15
Less than a minute

Negotiations are underway with the Azerbaijani side through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers to organize the withdrawal of troops and ensure the return of citizens evacuated as a result of military aggression to their homes, Artsakh’s InfoCenter reports.

At the same time, the procedure of citizens entering and leaving Artsakh is also being discussed.

