Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz.

The interlocutors discussed the military-political situation created around Nagorno-Karabakh and the steps to overcome it.

The necessity of guaranteeing the security and rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh was emphasized.

The parties also referred to issues on the agenda of Armenian-German cooperation.