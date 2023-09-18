Artsakh President appoints Artur Harutyunyan as State Minister

On September 18 President of the Artsakh Republic Samvel Shahramanyan has signed a decree on appointing Artur Harutyunyan as State Minister.
By another decree of the Head of the State, an amendment was made to the presidential decree “On coordination of the activities of ministers by the State Minister of the Artsakh Republic”, according to which the State Minister will coordinate the activities of the following ministers:
- Minister of Healthcare;
- Minister of Justice;
- Minister of Agriculture;
- Minister of education, science, culture and sports;
- Minister of social development and migration;
- Minister of territorial administration and infrastructures;
- Minister of urban planning;
- Minister of finance and economy.