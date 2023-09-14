French parliamentary delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

The delegation led by the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of France Jean-Louis Bourlanges visited the Armenian genocide Memorial accompanied by the Chair of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, Sargis Khandanyan.

The guests laid a wreath and flowers at the Eternal Fire perpetuating the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims and honored the memory of Holy Martyrs with a moment of silence.

At the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute they got familiarized with the documents proving the massacre. Mr. Bourlanges left a note in the guestbook.