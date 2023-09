Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan received Baroness Caroline Cox, members of the International Christian Solidarity (CSI) human rights organization and the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) philanthropic organization who had arrived in Yerevan with the Baroness.

The interlocutors discussed with the guests the issues related to the humanitarian disaster caused by Azerbaijan’s siege of Artsakh, which has been continuing for nine months now.