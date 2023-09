Less than a minute

Armenia’s first floating solar plant inaugurated at Lake Yerevan

The first floating solar plant was inauguarted at Lake Yerevan today, the French Embassy in Armenia informs.

Armenia’n’s Minister of Territorial Administration Gnel Sanosyan was present at the ceremony.

The power generator was produced for Armenia Renewable Resources and Energy Efficiency Fund (R2E2) by the French company NEPSEN, on the basis of a study financed by the French government

“France supports Armenia in the energy transition and independence,” the Embassy said.