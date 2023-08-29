The strategy of provoking mass exodus of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh immoral, French FM says

The strategy of suffocation which aims to provoke a mass exodus of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh is illegal, as the ICJ has established, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colomna said at a meeting with Ambassadors in Paris.

“It is also amoral,” she added.

“We are thus mobilizing to enable the emergence of the conditions for a just and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, allowing a delimitation of the borders between the two countries and offering the population of Nagorno-Karabakh the possibility of living there, respecting their rights, their culture and their history,” Minister Colomna said.

Addressing the Ambassadors on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron promised “a diplomatic initiative” to try to lift the blockade by Azerbaijan of the Lachin corridor, the only road linking Armenia to the Nagorno-Karabakh.

“I will have the opportunity to discuss the issue this week with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev,” Macron said at a meeting with French Ambassadors at the Élysée.

“We will demand full respect for the Lachin Humanitarian Corridor and we will again take a diplomatic initiative in this direction internationally to increase the pressure,” the French President said.