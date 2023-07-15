Artsakh’s Parliament Speaker appeals for international recognition of the Republic

Speaker of Artsakh Republic’s National Assembly Artur Tovmasyan has addressed an official message to the heads of parliament of friendly countries.

Expressing his respect to his colleagues on behalf of the Artsakh parliament, he appealed for support to the recognition of independence – a matter of crucial importance for the Republic of Artsakh.

Arguing that even after the 44-day war of 2020 and the signing of the Tripartite Statement, threats to the security of the civilian population of Artsakh not only did not decrease, but also significantly increased, Artur Tovmasyan presented the most serious existential threats facing the country.

The leader of the Artsakh Parliament is deeply convinced that the only way to avoid the tragedy is to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh based on the principle of RECOGNITION FOR SALVATION. He assured his colleagues that there are all the necessary grounds for recognition and presented the most important of them.

Mr. Tovmasyan expressed his belief that the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh by the UN member states will become a reliable guarantee of security for the Armenian population, will contribute to the creation of favorable conditions for normal life activity in its historical homeland, will ensure stability, long-term and stable peace in the South Caucasus region.