Demonstrators in Artsakh march to the place of deployment of Russian peacekeeping troops

After the rally in Stepanakert’s Revival Square, the participants marched to the place of deployment of the Russian peacekeeping troops to present a request to unblock Artsakh and stop the humanitarian disaster, Artsakh Public Radio reports.

After his speech during the popular movement in Stepanakert’s Revival Square, Artsakh’s State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan announced that today they will go to the ICRC office to voice their demand to convey real and objective information to international structures about the situation in Artsakh.

Thousands gathered in Stepanakert’s Revival Square this morning for a state-organized rally to raise awareness about the 7-month blockade and demand reopening of the only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia.

The rally started with a tribute to the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the motherland and a prayer.

Participating in the demonstration were Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan, President of the National Assembly Artur Tovmasyan, other officials.

On Thursday, Artsakh’s Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan announced the start of popular movement.