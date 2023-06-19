Security and Defense MEPs to visit Armenia

A delegation of the Security and Defense Subcommittee will travel to Armenia, from 19 to 22 June.

The main purpose of the visit of Security and Defense Subcommittee (SEDE) MEPs is to assess the security situation in Armenia, the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan as well as the operation of the civilian EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), launched in February to observe and report on the security situation along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan.



The delegation will meet with Armenian government ministers and representatives of the Armenian Parliament, as well as EU Member States ambassadors.



Led by SEDE Chair Nathalie Loiseau (Renew, FR), the delegation is composed of MEPs from different political groups : Arnaud Danjean (EPP, FR), Michael Gahler (EPP, DE), Gheorghe-Vlad Nistor (EPP, RO), Lars Patrick Berg (ECR, DE), Fabio Massimo Castaldo (NI, IT).