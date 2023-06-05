Armenia in intensive discussions with different countries on acquisition of weapons, security chief says

Armenia is holding “intensive discussions” with many countries regarding the acquisition of new armaments, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan said in an interview with Public TV.

He said results are already visible in some cases, while talks with other countries still continue.

He said that Armenia is taking into account the fact that Russia is unable to export weapons now given its war with Ukraine.

“Taking this into account, Armenia has embarked on a path to find other resources,” Grigoryan said.