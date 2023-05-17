The Champions journey continues, see you in the Final – Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The Champions journey continues, see you in the Final, Nerazzurri, former Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan tweeted after Inter Milan reached the Champions League final.

Inter Milan reached the Champions League final for the first time in 13 years as Lautaro Martinez’s goal sealed victory over fierce rivals AC Milan at San Siro.

Three-time winners Inter, who led 2-0 after the first leg, will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in Istanbul on 10 June after a disciplined second-leg display ensured their progress.

Inter lost Henrikh Mkhitaryan just before half-time, as he was suffering from a muscular problem.

The midfielder had scored in the first leg, which ended 2-0 for the Nerazzurri, and was named Man of the Match by UEFA.

According to initial reports from Mediaset Premium, the Armenia international is suffering from pain in the quadricep of the left thigh.