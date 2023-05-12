Armenia makes it to the Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Armenia made it to the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2023 to be held on Saturday, May 13. The other qualifiers are Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Poland, Lithuania, Australia and Slovenia.

The six acts that did not qualify this evening are Denmark, Romania, Iceland, Greece, Georgia and San Marino.

The Semi-Final result was determined through televotes. The televote took place during the live broadcast of the show. The 16 participating countries, as well as Spain, the United Kingdom and Ukraine, were voting in this Semi Final.

The 10 successful qualifiers now join the qualifiers from the Tuesday night’s First Semi-Final, as well as the Big Five plus reigning Contest champions Ukraine, in the Grand Final on Saturday 13 May.