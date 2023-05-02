Kremlin says no alternative to agreements reached between Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan

Assistance in resolving the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is welcome, but only on the basis of trilateral agreements reached with the Russian Federation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that there is no alternative.

“The solution of the existing problems between the two countries and the possible development of some joint actions and steps aimed at reducing tension in the region are primarily possible on the basis of trilateral documents that were signed together with Russia. So far, there is no other legal framework that would contributed to settlement. Therefore, so far these is absolutely no alternative to these tripartite documents,” Peskov said.

Commenting on the meeting of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Peskov said: “Of course, any help that can help a settlement on this basis is welcome. But we also know that there are various attempts that blur the basis for a settlement, which in the future may fail to produce results. Let’s hope that in this case we are talking about the first case.”