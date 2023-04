Nasdaq spotlights the Armenian tech company Krisp in New York Times Square

Nasdaq American stock exchange presented the Armenian Krisp tech company in New York Times Square, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Hakob Arsahakyan informs.

Two Armenian companies – Picsart and Krisp – have now been in the center of attention in international arenas in recent years, among many other companies, keeping Armenia’s technological ranking at a proper level, Arsahakyan says.

Krisp is an AI-powered application that removes background noise in real-time calls.