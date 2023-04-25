Monument commemorating the heroes of Nemesis operation unveiled in Yerevan

Almost a century after the Armenian Genocide, a fountain-memorial was solemnly opened in downtown Yerevan to commemorate the heroes of the Nemesis operation – Soghomon Tehliryan, Aram Yerkanyan, Armen Garo, Grigor Merjanov, Ara Sargsyan, Avetik Isahakyan, Hratch Papazian, Shahan Natalie, Hakob Melkumov, Yervand Fundukyan, Misak Torlakian, Arshavir Shiragian, Arshak Yezdanyan, Stepan Tsaghikyan, Artashes Gevorgyan, Petros Ter-Poghosyan.

Generations from now on will get to know the history of the heroic Armenians who took revenge on the leaders of the Young Turks who organized and carried out the 1915 Armenian Genocide, as well as the organizers of the 1918 Baku massacre of Armenians, through this monument, which is a tribute, a unique bow and a message of responsibility towards the motherland.

The fountain-memorial was installed by the decision of the Yerevan City Council, the author of the sculpture is the architect Tigran Barseghyan.



The petition for the installation of the memorial was submitted by the descendants of the avengers of the Armenian Genocide.