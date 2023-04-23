Torchlight procession in Yerevan marks 108th anniversary of Armenian Genocide – Photos

Thousand of people marched from Freedom Square in Yerevan to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in a torchlight procession commemorating the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Related Articles
European Weightlifting Championships: Armenian team the first in overall ranking
April 23, 2023, 23:13
Wrestling: Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan crowned European Champion
April 23, 2023, 22:18
Armenian officials awarded for best organization of European Weightlifting Championships
April 23, 2023, 20:57
Armenian MFA calls on Russia to fulfil the obligation under Trilateral statement by eliminating the blockade of Lachin corridor
April 23, 2023, 19:21
People of Artsakh have become hostage: Security Council calls for steps to prevent establishment of Azerbaijani checkpoint
April 23, 2023, 18:46
Armenian weightlifters win silver and bronze at European Weightlifting Championships
April 23, 2023, 17:59
Check AlsoClose
-
Armenian soldier killed in Azerbaijani shooting near SotkApril 23, 2023, 16:56