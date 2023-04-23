SocietyTop

Torchlight procession in Yerevan marks 108th anniversary of Armenian Genocide – Photos

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 23, 2023, 22:16
Traditional march with torches commemorating the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide took place in Yerevan

Thousand of people marched from Freedom Square in Yerevan to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in a torchlight procession commemorating the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

