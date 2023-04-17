Armenian PM congratulates Syria’s Assad on National Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar Al-Assad, on the occasion of the National Day. The message states:

“Your Excellency,

I heartily congratulate you and the friendly people of Syria on the occasion of the national holiday of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Armenian-Syrian friendship, coming from the depths of centuries and strengthened by historical trials, is the foundation on which the fraternal relations of the two countries continue to develop.

I am convinced that Syria has enough strength and resilience to overcome the consequences of the devastating earthquake and other challenges the country is facing.

I would like to confirm our readiness to contribute and support the Syrian reconstruction process in this difficult period for Syria.

I wish you good health and success, and lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Syria.”