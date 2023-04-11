Armenia, Turkey planning to open the border for nationals of third countries in early summer – Rubinyan

There is an agreement to open the Armenian-Turkish border for nationals of third countries and diplomatic passport holders in early summer, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Armenia’s special representative for normalization with Turkey Ruben Rubinyan told reporters today.

“The Armenian side is working to furnish the Margara border crossing point. We are working to be ready to implement the above-mentioned agreements in summer,” Rubinyan said.

This envisages creation and renovation of infrastructure, etc., he added.

The Turkish side is also preparing for the opening of the border. “In any case there has been no statement that would indicate the agreement is not in force.”

As for the renovation of the Ani Bridge on the border between the two countries, Rubinyan said “no practical steps have been taken in that direction, but we’ll continue to work.”