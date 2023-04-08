Armenian teacher Narine Yapundjian named Glendale Unified Teacher of the Year

Balboa Elementary School sixth grade teacher Narine Yapundjian has been selected as Glendale Unified School District’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Yapundjian will represent the District at this year’s Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year competition, Asbarez reports.

An alumna of Glendale Unified schools herself, Yapundjian has served the Glendale Unified community as an educator for more than a decade. In addition to being an exceptional teacher, she has demonstrated influence beyond the classroom as a mentor teacher and student advisor.

“Mrs. Yapundjian is known for her positive attitude and her tireless dedication to her students and our entire Balboa Elementary School community,” said Glendale Unified Board of Education President Nayiri Nahabedian. “Her deep love and commitment to her students truly shines.”

“Mrs. Yapundjian creates a student-centered classroom environment where every child actively engages in learning,” said Glendale Unified Superintendent Dr. Vivian Ekchian. “Every day, she goes above and beyond to foster a culture of care and find meaningful ways to connect with every child in her classroom.”

“Mrs. Yapundjian has proven herself to be an incredible teacher with a clear vision and mission for educating all children and for making a positive difference in the lives of our kids,” said Balboa Elementary Principal Dr. Sona Arakelian. “She deserves all of the praise and recognition for her dedicated service to our school and our entire Glendale Unified community.”

Each year, Glendale Unified selects an outstanding educator to advance to the Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year competition. Nominees are submitted by administrators and educators from across the district. Selections typically alternate between teachers at the elementary and secondary levels. Glendale Unified is proud to celebrate all of their 2023 Teacher of the Year finalists.