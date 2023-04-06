Preparatory work under way: Minister comments on possible opening of Margara checkpoint on Armenia-Turkey border

The Ministry of Justice, in cooperation with other state bodies, is preparing for the opening of the Margara checkpoint on the Armenian-Turkish border when a final decision is made, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan told reporters after the government sitting.

“We are carrying out preparatory work to ensure that customs procedures are smoothly implemented at the border crossing point,” the Minister said, commenting on the possible opening of the border.

Armenia and Turkey have reached agreement to open the land border for nationals of third countries and diplomatic passport holders. The commitment of the parties was confirmed during the meeting between Armenian and Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara in the aftermaths of the devastating earthquake.

Armenia delivered 200 tons of humanitarian aid to Turkey through Margara Bridge.