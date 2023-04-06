Armenian, Danish Foreign Ministries hold political consultations

On April 5, political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of Denmark were held in Copenhagen. The Armenian delegation was headed by Ara Margarian, Director of the European Department of the MFA of Armenia, and the Danish delegation was headed by Anders Tang Friborg, Political Director of the MFA of Denmark.

During the consultations, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of the Armenian-Danish bilateral political agenda and emphasized the need to intensify high-level political dialogue, trade and economic ties. The parties touched upon the Armenia–EU partnership, the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and the reform agenda of Armenia.

The parties exchanged views on a number of issues on the international and regional agenda. They also touched upon the importance of continuous cooperation on multilateral platforms.

The Director of the European Department presented the difficult security situation in the South Caucasus and Armenia’s ongoing efforts to establish peace. Touching upon the recent aggressive actions of Azerbaijan and the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, he noted that Azerbaijan’s actions are aimed at disrupting efforts to establish peace in the region. In this context, Ara Margarian stressed the importance of implementing the decision of the International Court of Justice of February 22 and emphasized the imperative of sending an international fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor.