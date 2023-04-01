Border adjustment works carried out in Tegh-Kornidzor section, National Security Service says

The Armenian National Security Service informs that a meeting was held in the Tegh-Kornidzor section with the participation of representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Works were carried out to adjust the border, as a result of which the situation in the given section was significantly improved.

The NSS saysvthe work continues and the public will be informed about the results.

The Security Service said earlier this week that Azerbaijan had deployed forces 100-300 meters further from the border.