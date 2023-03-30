Azerbaijan has advanced troops 100 to 300 meters in five points, Armenia’s National Security Service says

According to the agreements reached in August 2022, from April 1, 2023, the Lachin Corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia should end at the Kornidzor Bridge. From April 1, the route connecting the territory of the Republic of Armenia to the Lachin Corridor will pass through the Kornidzor-Tegh route, only through the territory of the Republic of Armenia, the National Security Service said.

After August 2022, a part of the road connecting the Lachin Corridor to Armenia was still passing through the Azerbaijani territory after the Kornidzor Bridge. That part of the road and its adjacent territory were controlled by the Russian peacekeeping forces.

According to the agreements reached yesterday between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the border guards of the two countries were to be deployed on both sides of the border along the above-mentioned section in the last days of March.

According to the NSS, there has been “misreading of maps” and in some places, the Azerbaijani side, without waiting for pre-arranged adjustments, started positioning and carrying out engineering works.

“According to the calculations of the Armenian side, there are five points, where the Azerbaijani side has advanced troops 100 to 300 meters further from the border. It has now been agreed that cartographers from both sides will correct the situation,” the National Security Service said.

“The Armenian side approaches the situation with the logic of not allowing escalation,” it added.

“The Armenian army did not have positions in the area in question, because positions are not located on the border line, but on the nearby strategic heights. And the protection of that part of the border should be transferred to the border guard troops, according to the agreement mentioned above,” SNS stated.