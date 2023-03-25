Armenian-Greek interstate relations anchored on strong traditional ties: Pashinyan congratulates Mitsotakis on National Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the occasion of the National Day.

The message reads:

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people, I convey my sincere congratulations to you and the fraternal people of Greece on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Greece, wishing prosperity, progress and peace.

Armenian-Greek interstate relations anchored on strong traditional ties and a common value system stand out for their willingness to show solidarity and support to each other, for which please accept my sincere gratitude.

I am confident that the effective and continuously developing cooperation between Armenia and Greece will be further strengthened and expanded in the future at both bilateral and multilateral levels, including in the context of Armenia-EU cooperation, as well as the framework of Armenia-Greece-Cyprus cooperation.

Taking the opportunity, I reaffirm our readiness to develop the multi-layered cooperation between our countries for the benefit of the friendly Armenian and Greek peoples.”