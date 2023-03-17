UNHCR’s new Representative starts mission in Armenia

On March 17, Kavita Belani, the newly-appointed Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Armenia, handed over the letter of accreditation to Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan.

Vahe Gevorgyan congratulated Ms. Belani on her appointment and expressed confidence that cooperation with the Representation will be further strengthened under her leadership.

The interlocutors touched upon the recent developments in the region, as well as the priorities of the Republic of Armenia on the issues concerning refugees, internally displaced persons, migration, as well as other related issues.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia highlighted the involvement of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in ensuring the return of displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh in accordance with the November 9, 2020 Trilateral Statement.