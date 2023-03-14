Risk of escalation remains high: Armenian PM reiterates need for international fact-finding mission in Artsakh

The risk of escalation remains high both along the Armenian border and in Nagorno Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference today.

“My conclusion is based on Azerbaijan’s belligerent rhetoric, but there is other data, as well,” he said.

Speaking about the restraining mechanisms, PM Pashinyan said: “We are 100% confident that it is not the Republic of Armenia initiating aggressive actions and escalation. This is the reason why the Republic of Armenia agreed or made a decision to invite EU monitors.”

“The idea emerged because both before and after the 2020 war Azerbaijan would justify any escalation with Armenia’s actions,” he said.

The international community should acknowledge that the risk of escalation remains high and given the blockade of the Lachin corridor, the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and Azerbaijan’s apparent preparations for ethnic cleansing, we adhere to the position that it will be very expedient to deploy an international fact-finding mission to Lachin corridor and Nagorno Karabakh,” the Prime Minister said.

“Azerbaijan is trying to break the will of the people of Nagorno Karabakh to live on their homeland. It that will remains strong and unwavering, it will the basis for all future developments,” Nikol Pashinyan stressed.