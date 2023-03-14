Armenian Embassy in US hosts reception in honor of Nobel laureate Ardem Patapoutian

The Armenian Embassy in the US, in close cooperation with the Armenian community of Greater Washington area, has initiated a series of meetings with prominent Armenians, the aim of which is to inspire especially the young generation with their life journey. The first reception of the series took place on March 12, 2023, in honor of the Nobel Prize winner in the field of physiology/medicine, scientist of Armenian origin Ardem Patapoutian.

The event was attended by representatives of the Armenian community, as well as representatives of US executive and legislative bodies, diplomatic corps, scientific circles, and students of the US universities.

Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts offered opening remarks. Dr. Patapoutian shared his life story, the difficulties and successes he encountered on the way to his achievements and answered the questions of the audience.

During the event, works by world-known Armenian composers were performed by the Chamasyan Sisters.