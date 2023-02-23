France comments on UN Court decision on Lachin corridor, stresses the binding nature of the ruling

France has duly noted the order of 22 February 2023 from the International Court of Justice regarding the situation in the Lachin Corridor, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Pending a final decision, the Court – to which the case was referred on the basis of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination – asked Azerbaijan to take all measures at its disposal to ensure the unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.

“France reiterates its unwavering support for the International Court of Justice and the binding nature of its rulings, including in the indication of provisional measures,”