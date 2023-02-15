Armenia sends second batch of humanitarian aid to Turkey though land border

Armenia has sent the second batch of humanitarian aid to Turkey though the land border.

“Late last night, trucks loaded with the second batch of humanitarian aid crossed the Armenian-Turkish border through the Margara bridge.,” Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

Armenia continues sending humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected regions.



Late last night, trucks loaded with the second batch of humanitarian aid crossed the #Armenian–#Turkish border through the Margara bridge. — Vahan Hunanyan 🇦🇲 (@v_hunanyan) February 15, 2023

On Saturday Armenia sent another 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Turkey via the Margara Bridge on the border between the two countries.

The border gate between Turkey and Armenia opened for the first time in 30 years to allow aid for victims of the devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey.

Turkey’s special envoy for Armenia, Serdar Kilic, tweeted photos of trucks passing through the checkpoint.

“”I will always remember the generous aid sent by the people of Armenia to help alleviate the sufferings of our people in the earthquake stricken region in Turkey,” Kilic said, thanking Armenian officials.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is traveling to Turkey today.

Minister Mirzoyan will meet the Armenian rescue team that carries out search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected city of Adiyaman.

During the visit, a meeting between the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu will be held in Ankara.