Armenian rescuers in Turkey pull 8-year-old girl alive

The Armenian team, together with Turkish rescuers, pulled an eight-year-old girl alive, Member of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan informs.

“The rescue team of Armenia together with the team of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority rescued an eight-year-old girl in Adiyaman. Solidarity is life,” Paylan said in a Twitter post.

Ermenistan kurtarma ekibi AFAD ekibi ile birlikte Adıyaman’da sekiz yaşında bir kızı canlı kurtardı.

Dayanışma yaşatır!

Armenia dispatched a 28-member rescue team to Turkey in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake. Armenia has also sent 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Turkey via the shared land border.

The death toll in Turkey has risen to 21,848, according to the country’s President Erdogan.

Some 3,553 people are reported to have died in Syria, according to the AFP news agency, bringing the total number of deaths across both countries to 25,401.