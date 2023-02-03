Georgian-Armenian Iru Khechanovi to represent Georgia at Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Ethnic Armenian singer Iru Khechanovi has won ‘The Voice’ in Georgia, and therefore a ticket to represent her country at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Taking nearly a fifth of the televote, Iru beat 7 other competitors to win the show.

She’s no stranger to a Eurovision stage, having won Junior Eurovision with the group Candy in 2011, reforming for a special performance at the 20th Junior Eurovision in Yerevan last year.

According to broadcaster GPB, time will now be spent selecting and perfecting the right song for Liverpool 2023.