Armenian FM briefs Dutch counterpart on challenges facing Artsakh as a result of blockade

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands on the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, the challenges threatening the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia also touched upon the incident concerning the children returning to Nagorno-Karabakh, the inadmissible behavior demonstrated by Azerbaijan towards them.

Minister Mirzoyan highlighted the importance of the targeted statement of the Government of the Netherlands regarding the full restoration of free movement through the Lachin Corridor.

Ararat Mirzoyan also stressed the importance of clear steps by the international community to prevent Azerbaijan’s attempts to subject Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

Touching upon the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the Foreign Minister of Armenia noted that the Armenian side has handed over the proposals on the peace treaty to Azerbaijan and is now waiting for a response.