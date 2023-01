2nd Army Corps Commander sacked after deadly fire at barracks

Commander of the 2nd Army Corps, Major-General Vahram Grigoryan has been relieved of duties.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed the decree on dismissing the major-general based on a motion to submitted by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The 2nd Army Corps is headquartered in Gegharkunik, the province where huge fire in a military barracks killed 15 troops on January 19.

Major-General Grigoryan had been commanding the 2nd Army Coprs since 2021.