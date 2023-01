15 servicemen killed as fire breaks out in barracks – Armenia MoD

Fifteen servicemen were killed, another three are in grave condition after a huge fire cauugt up in the barracks of an engineering-sapper unit of the Armenian armed forces in the area of the village of Azat in Gegharkunik province.

The circumstances are yet to be investigated.

The National Crisis Center was alerted about the incident at 01:15.

The fire was contained at 02:58 and extinguished at 06:33.