We are two nations, one civilization: Armenian National Assembly Speaker hosts French counterpart

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan received the delegation led by the Speaker of the French National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet.

Welcoming the guests, Alen Simonyan noted that Yaël Braun-Pivet is the first speaker of the French National Assembly to visit Armenia, and the visit can be considered historic.

“We are two nations, but one civilization. Our relations are friendly and warm, France is a friend for our country and our citizens,” said Alen Simonyan.

He highly appreciated the role of France in the solidarity and support shown to democratic Armenia and the Armenian people against the bellicose policies and aggressive actions of Azerbaijan and its ally Turkey.

Speaking about post-war Artsakh and the Lachin crisis, Alen Simonyan expressed his gratitude for supporting our country in solving these problems. He mentioned the resolutions adopted by the French National Assembly after the 44-day war, specifying the adoption of the resolution proposing sanctions against Azerbaijan. The parties discussed in detail the current situation in Artsakh, noting that the violation of the rights of 120,000 Armenians by the Azerbaijani side are unacceptable.

The parties exchanged views on the close cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries in the development of Armenian-French interstate relations, emphasizing the significant contribution of friendship groups formed in the parliaments of Armenia and France in the development of interparliamentary relations.

Expressing his gratitude for the invitation, the Speaker of the French Parliament noted that Armenian people can always consider France as a reliable friend.

“We always stand by the Armenian people – yesterday, today and any time,” she noted.

At the end of the meeting, the presidents of the parliaments of the two countries signed an agreement expanding further cooperation, which was followed by a joint press conference. The Speaker concluded the meeting with symbolic tree planting.