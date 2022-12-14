Dutch Parliament adopts motion calling for opening of Lachin Corridor

The Dutch Parliament has adopted a motion calling on the government to urge the European Council to issue a joint appeal to Azerbaijan to cease hostilities against the people of Nagorno Karabakh and to immediately open the Lachin Corridor.

The motion was presented by MP Stienekevd Graaf, the Federation of Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands (FAON) informs.

The motion notes that despite the agreements reached on November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan has closed the Lachin Corridor connecting Armenia to Nagorno Karabakh and cut the gas supply. The document also states that “Russian peacekeepers do not intervene in that area, and that this situation threatens to create a humanitarian emergency for the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

In addition, the government is urged to call on the European Council to make a joint appeal to Azerbaijan to stop the hostile actions against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and open the corridor.