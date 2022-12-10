We will be able to change our present and guarantee the future for Artsakh – Ruben Vardanyan

By changing, correcting mistakes and solving problems together, we will be able to change our present and guarantee the future for Artsakh, State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said in a message on the occasion of Independence Referendum, Constitution and Human Rights Day.

Thirty-one years ago on this day, the national independence referendum was held in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. Out of 108,736 participants in the voting, 108,615 voted for independence (99.89% of voters).

“For three decades, the people of Artsakh continue to fight and demand the international community, as well as Azerbaijan, to respect and recognize their right to live independently. In order to break the will of the people of Artsakh to live freely, Azerbaijan has undertaken large-scale wars, causing irreparable losses and pain, but despite this, the Armenians of Artsakh continue to stubbornly fight for the right to live freely and independently on their native land,” the State Minister said.

“As a state minister, I have communicated with my compatriots living in Stepanakert and other regions of Artsakh on various occasions. I know how much uncertainty, bitterness and pain there is in the hearts of the people of Artsakh, but I have also seen their persistence, their persistent desire to live on their own land. Love and dedication to Artsakh cannot be explained in words, it is an indicator of patience and non-surrender,” he added.

“Together with all of you, I am ready to continue this difficult path that we chose 31 years ago today,” Vardanyan said.

“But as strong and stubborn people, we must also learn to point out our mistakes, not be afraid to correct them, see the problems and work towards solving them. The fate of Artsakh citizens displaced by wars and their active involvement in the life of Artsakh is also very important to me, which is possible only in the presence of living conditions, ensuring security, creating favorable conditions to organize their return to their homeland as quickly as possible,” the State Minister said.

“By changing, correcting mistakes and solving problems together, we will be able to change our present and guarantee the future for Artsakh. About 30 thousand children living in Artsakh deserve to have a bright and safe future, they deserve to enjoy peace and not face a new war, they deserve to grow up and live in a free, independent and democratic Artsakh. Let’s guarantee that future for them with our work, dedication and unity,” Ruben Vardanyan said.