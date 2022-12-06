Rosa Linn’s “Snap” now the second most-streamed Eurovision song of all time on Spotify

“Snap” by Rosa Linn has surpassed “Zitti e buoni” to become the 2nd most-streamed Eurovision song of all time on Spotify, only behind “Arcade.”

Rosa represented Armenia at Eurovision Song Contest 2022. She will be the special guest at the Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held in Yerevan on December 11th. Rosa will perform the song SNAP during one of the interval acts.

The song is now charting worldwide. “Snap” has been certified platinum in several European countries., including Italy.

In August 2022, she signed a recording contract with Columbia Records. In October 2022, Linn was confirmed to be an opening act for Ed Sheeran on the North American leg of his +–=÷x Tour between June and July 2023.