Armenian FM briefs Czech counterpart on the process of normalization of relations with Azerbaijan

The Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Foreign Minister of Czech Republic Jan Lipavský on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Łódź, Poland.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the development of Armenian-Czech cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms. The sides commended regular consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries and highlighted the importance of organizing high-level mutual visits in terms of boosting political dialogue.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed his Czech counterpart on the recent developments regarding the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

Touching upon the consequences of Azerbaijan’s aggression against the territorial integrity of Armenia on September 13-14, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia emphasized the imperative of the unconditional withdrawal of Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territory of Armenia. The unacceptability of the use of force or the threat of use of force and non-constructive approaches by Azerbaijan was stressed.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Jan Lipavský also exchanged views on the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia. Minister Mirzoyan highly appreciated the role of the EU mission in the context of ensuring stability.