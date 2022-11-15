Artsakh welcomes French Senate resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has welcomed the resolution adopted by the French Senate on November 15, which condemns Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy towards Armenia and Republic of Artsakh.

The resolution reaffirms the need to recognize the Nagorno Karabagh Republic and apply that recognition as a negotiation tool for establishing lasting peace.



The resolution underlines that the repeated aggressive actions of Azerbaijan towards Nagorno Karabagh jeopardize the security and freedom of the Artsakh Armenians.



The Senate calls upon the French Government to do its utmost for Azerbaijan to join immediately the negotiation process for achieving stable peace in the South Caucasus.



“The adoption of such a substantive resolution is an important step in political, legal and moral terms, since Azerbaijan’s expansionist and belligerent policy is a serious challenge and threat not only to the Armenian people and Armenian statehood, but also to regional stability and the entre civilized world,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



It expressed gratitude to friends in France for displaying an unambiguous and principled stance.