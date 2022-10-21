Consulate General of Iran opens in Armenia’s Kapan

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian participated in the opening ceremony of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kapan. Minister Mirzoyan delivered remarks, where he particularly noted:

“Honourable Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Dear colleagues and attendees,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am delighted to welcome my colleague Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Minister of the friendly and neighbouring Islamic Republic of Iran and his delegation in the city of Kapan, the centre of the Syunik region of the Republic of Armenia, on the occasion of the official ceremony of opening the Consulate General of Iran.

Today is remarkable in the history of Armenian-Iranian friendly relations. I am confident that the establishment and effective operation of the Consulate General of Iran will give a new quality to the special relations between the two countries, will promote bilateral cooperation and will contribute to the development of Armenian-Iranian ties.

Notably, this milestone event takes place on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Over the past thirty years our journey has been marked by our sincere aspiration to develop strategic relationships in the spirit of brotherhood and close partnership.

I am confident that, henceforth, the necessary efforts will be made to further deepen and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

Honourable Mr. Minister, dear colleagues,

I want to assure you that the decision of the Iranian authorities to open a Consulate General in the Syunik region – the pillar of our country, is deeply acknowledged and highly appreciated in Armenia. I would like to reiterate the intention of the Armenian side to establish a Consulate General in Tabriz.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been and remains an important partner for the Republic of Armenia. Our cooperation includes a comprehensive political agenda, as well as strong ties in the fields of trade, energy, transport, science and education, tourism, and culture, which will hopefully further deepen and receive a qualitative and practical new impetus due to the activities of the Consulate General opening today.

I am convinced that the Consulate General will greatly contribute to the further enhancement of contacts between the Armenian and Iranian peoples. It will become an indicator of warm relations between two friendly and neighbouring countries, a unique milestone for ensuring peace and security in the region.

Dear Mr. Consul General, I once again congratulate you on the appointment to the responsible position of Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of Armenia, wishing you new achievements and success for the benefit of the Armenian and Iranian peoples.

You can be assured to always have the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and relevant authorities for the successful implementation of your important mission. Once again I congratulate all of us on this important occasion.

Thank you.”