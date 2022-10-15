FM Mirzoyan briefs Artsakh delegation on developments in ongoing discussions with Azerbaijan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the delegation led by Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan. The delegation included Artsakh’s National Assembly Speaker Artur Tovmasyan, Foreign Minister Davit Babayan and other officials.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the security situation in the region. Ararat Mirzoyan presented in detail the developments of the ongoing discussions on the settlement of relations with Azerbaijan and the prospects of settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh problem.