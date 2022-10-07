Armenia to facilitate establishment of EU civilian mission along the border, Azerbaijan agrees to cooperate – Macron

Armenia agrees to facilitate the establishment of a European Union civilian mission alongside the border with Azerbaijan, which agrees to cooperate, French President Emmanuel Macron said after talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the EU Council Charles Michel.

“The aim of this mission is to build confidence and, through its reports, to contribute to the border commissions,” Macron said.

L'Arménie accepte de faciliter la mise en place d'une mission civile de l’Union européenne le long de la frontière avec l'Azerbaïdjan, qui accepte de coopérer. Objectif de cette mission : établir la confiance et contribuer aux commissions frontalières. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 7, 2022

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met on October 6, 2022 at the initiative of the President of the French Republic and the President of the European Council.

Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed their commitment to the UN Charter and the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991, through which both sides recognize each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. They confirmed that this will serve as basis for the work of the commissions on delimitation and that the next meeting of these commissions will take place in Brussels by the end of October.

Armenia expressed agreement to support the EU civilian mission along the border with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan agreed to cooperate with the mentioned mission to the extent it will be concerned. The mission will start its work in October, for a maximum period of two months. The purpose of the mission will be to build confidence and, through its reports, support the border commissions.