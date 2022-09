Azerbaijan firing intensively in the direction of Armenian’s Goris, Sotk and Jermuk: Artillery and UAVs employed – MoD

On September 13, at 00:05, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces began to fire intensively at the Armenian positions from artillery and large-caliber firearms in the direction of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk., Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense informs.

UAVs are also employed, the Spokesman said.